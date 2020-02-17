Deals We Love This Week: Closeout Sales on Icon, AGV, and Klim

President’s Day Sale and More

There are some seriously good deals going on at Revzilla right now. The company has some excellent deals for President’s Day, but this time of year is just a good time to shop for motorcycle gear in general. Why? There are tons of deals as retailers try to offload products and make room for new products.

Revzilla is no different. You can get the best gear of 2019 for less right now. I was just looking at the site and noticed AGV gear is marked down by up to 55 percent, Klim is discounted 45 percent, and Icon is up to 50 percent off. There are even better deals when you dig into the closeouts. Check out the President’s Day sale going on right now, and take a look at some of the best sale options I’ve found below.

Icon Variant Quicksilver Helmet

Regular Price: $400.00, Sale Price: $189.99 (53% Off)

The Icon Variant Quicksilver Helmet is a super-cool and very unique motorcycle helmet. It has a fiberglass/Dyneema/carbon fiber shell, excellent ventilation, an aerodynamic shell, a removable and washable interior, a removable chin curtain, and an optically correct anti-fog face shield. This helmet is a whopping 53 percent off right now, which means you’ll save more than $210.

Klim Carlsbad Jacket

Regular Price: $549.99 – $579.99, Sale Price: $379.99 (31% Off)

Are you going to be doing some adventure touring? If so, Klim has the jacket for you. Meet the Carlsbad. This jacket features a Gor-Tex performance shell, Karbonite Ripstop fabric, reflective materials, glove-friendly zipper pulls, D3O CE Level 1 armor in the shoulders and elbows, D30 CE Level 1 back protector, various vents, six external pockets, two internal pockets, and adjustment for arms, wrists, and waist. The jacket is 31 percent off right now, which means you’ll save about $200.

Klim Carlsbad Pants

Regular Price: $489.99 – $509.99, Sale Price: $$319.99 (35% Off)

Going along with the Carlsbad Jacket shown mentioned above are the Klim Carlsbad Pants. Together these make for a fantastic adventure riding suit. These pants offer good dry Gore-Tex performance shell, Karbonite Ripstop fabric, leather inner knees with DWR treatment, reflective material, D3O CE Level 1 hip and knee armor, various vents, mesh moisture-wicking rider, and plenty of adjustments.

AGV X70 Trofeo Helmet

Regular Price: $229.95, Sale Price: $119.99 (48% Off)

The AGV X70 is an open face helmet with retro styling and modern construction. It’s a great offering really. The helmet features a fiberglass shell that comes in three different sizes to minimize the bobblehead effect. The interior is an eco-leather material and smooth fabric with an embossed logo. The interior is also removable and washable. There’s a double D-ring retention system, too. It’s a simple helmet that works. Right now it’s 48 percent off, which means you’ll save around $110.

AGV Pista GP R Carbon Helmet

Regular Price: $1,399.95, Sale Price: $999.99 (29% Off)

The AGV Pista GP R Carbon Helmet is the pinnacle of professional motorcycle high-speed protection. Worn by some of the best racers in the world, this helmet will keep your noggin safe and sound. The helmet features an integrated hydration system, a 100-percent carbon fiber shell, five-density EPS, high-flow integrated ventilation system, Pinlock visor, neckroll, removable noseguard, patented cheek pads with a safety-release system, and a special visor locking system. With 29 percent off the price, you’ll save about $400.