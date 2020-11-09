Deals We Love This Week: Awesome Helmets Under $200

Protect Your Noggin for Less

Revzilla is starting the holidays right now. The company has already started its full-on holiday sales blitz, and that means you can get good deals on motorcycle gear right now.

The company isn’t waiting for Black Friday—though there will likely be steeper discounts later on this month and into December. Right now you can get excellent discounts on all kinds of gear, including helmets. There are all sorts of helmets on sale right now, but the ones that caught my eye were the five that were in the under $200 bucket and marked down 20 percent or more. Check them out below:

Sedici Strada Helmet

Regular Price: $199.99, Sale Price: $119.97 (40% Off)

If you’re looking for a budget-minded full-face helmet that’s packed with features, then Sedici Strada might be a good option. Yes, this is Revzilla’s in-house brand, but don’t let that put you off, there’s a lot to like here, including a fiberglass DuPont Kevlar shell, high-quality paint finishes, quick-release anti-fogging face shield, drop-down sun shield, surface-mounted chin and crown vents, removable and washable anti-bacterial multi-density liner. The helmet meets or exceeds DOT and ECE standards. It’s currently 40 percent off, which will save you about $80.

Bell RS-2 Helmet

Regular Price: $199.95, Sale Price: $159.96 (20% Off)

Bell makes some fantastic helmets and if you’re after a good full-face option from the company, then you should check out the RS-2. The helmet features a lightweight fiberglass shell, a drop-down inner sun shield, X-Static XT2 Silver liner, eyeglass friendly EPS, five-year warranty, and DOT and ECE approval. At 20 percent off, you can get a good deal on this nice helmet by saving about $40.

Icon Airform Helmet

Regular Price: $179.00, Sale Price: $139.00 (22% Off)

Is the Bell RS2 not your thing? Maybe the Icon Airform Helmet will be. This helmet was built for riders looking for the comfort of a touring helmet but in a more aggressive package. The helmet gets an injection molded polycarbonate shell, continuous venting, a sculpted neck roll, fog-free face shield, internal sun visor, removable breath deflector, removable Hydradry 3-piece moisture-wicking liner, and internal speaker pockets. The helmet comes DOT and ECE approved. It’s currently 22 percent off, which will save you about $40.

Bell RS-2 Rally Helmet

Regular Price: $199.95, Sale Price: $159.96 (20% Off)

If you liked the Bell RS-2 helmet shown above but wanted some color with your lid, then the Bell RS-2 Rally Helmet shown here is the way to go. This helmet features a lightweight fiberglass shell, down-down inner sun shield, X-Static XT2 Sliver liner, Eyeglass friendly EPS, and a five-year warranty. It’s DOT and ECE approved. It’s the same helmet as the RS-2 shown above but this one gets the killer Rally graphics. This helmet is 20 percent off, which means you’ll save about $40.

Bell Qualifier Raid Helmet

Regular Price: $114.95, Sale Price: $91.96 (20% Off)

Last but certainly not least is the Bell Qualifier Raid Helmet. The helmet features a lightweight polycarbonate shell, removable and washable antibacterial liner, adjustable ventilation system, padded wind collar, contoured cheek pads, integrated speaker pockets, ClickRelease tool-free shield change, NutraFog II superior anti-fog protected shield, DOT approval, and an industry-leading five-year warranty. This helmet is 20 percent off, so you’ll save about $23.