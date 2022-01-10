Deals We Love This Week: Winter Riding Pants Up to 50% Off

Riding in winter means gearing up on the bottom as well as the top. It doesn’t matter how warm your jacket is if your legs turn into popsicles. Fortunately, the right winter riding pants can prevent that from happening.

This week, Revzilla’s got a few pairs of excellent cold-weather riding pants on sale for up to 50% off! See our top picks below, or check them all out here.

Select Men’s Winter Riding Pants Up to 50% Off

Dainese Tempest 2 D-Dry Pants

Regular Price: $319.95, Sale Price: $223.97 (30% Off)

These pants offer excellent abrasion resistance, thanks to a combination of Cordura and D-Stone fabric. They also feature CE Level 1 armor in the knees, with room for additional armor in the hips (sold seperately). They have plenty of ventilation, but their removable thermal layer holds in heat and will keep you warm when riding through cooler conditions. Perfect for winter, and totally usable right through the spring.

These pants are also available in a women’s version.

Check it out at Revzilla

Tour Master Caliber 2.0 Pants



Regular Price: $199.99, Sale Price: $99.99 (50% Off)

Waterproofing? You got it. Impact and abrasion protection? No problem. A comfortable fit? Heck yes. Meet the Tour Master Caliber 2.0 Pants.

These pants are made from 600D Carbolex and come with 1680D ballistic panels in the knees and seat. Tour Master’s unique Rainguard barrier also provides protection from the elements, keeping you safe and dry in a wide range of conditions.

Finally, these pants are built with a stretch waist and accordion panels to accommodate a variety of body types.

Check it out at Revzilla

Rukka Thund-R Pants

Regular Price: $699.00, Sale Price: $454.35 (35% Off)

Thank goodness for Gore-Tex. These pants are constructed with Gore-Tex 3 and can be upgraded with a 60g thermal liner—keeping you toasty while keeping wind and rain right the hell away from your legs.

Armor in the knees and hips provide impact protection, and Rukka’s Antiglide system prevents moisture from making you slide around in the saddle. Keep your butt planted on the seat and your legs happy with these truly awesome winter pants.

Check it out at Revzilla

Rukka Armaxion Pants

Regular Price: $799.00, Sale Price: $239.70 (30% Off)

An outer shell made from aramid and Cordura provides plenty of abrasion-resistance in these pants, while air D30 Air protectors at the knees and hips help prevent impact damage in the event of a fall.

A Gore-Tex Pro 3-layer laminate with Armacor technology makes these pants lightweight and breathable, but also provides excellent water- and weather-proof capabilities. There’s also a detachable 60g thermo-reflective lining to keep your legs from losing heat on cold rides.

Check it out at Revzilla

Select Women’s Winter Riding Pants Up to 30% Off

Dainese Tempest 2 D-Dry Women’s Pants

Regular Price: $319.95, Sale Price: $223.97 (30% Off)

The women’s version of the first item on this list, these pants feature the same mix of Cordura and D-Stone fabric to provide a tear- and abrasion-resistant outer shell. The thermal liner on the inside keeps you warm, and can be removed to make the pants comfortable in warmer weather as well. The waist also adjusts easily, accommodating many different sizes and body types.

Check it out at Revzilla

Dainese Galvestone D2 Gore-Tex Women’s Pants

Regular Price: $299.95, Sale Price: $209.97 (30% Off)

The styling may be a little under-the-radar, but the technical features on these pants will become obvious as soon as you take a single ride in them. CE rated composite knee protectors? Check. A breathable, waterproof Gore-Tex membrane? Check. A removable thermal liner to keep you warm in the cold and cool in the heat? Check.

These pants also feature reflective details in key areas to help you stay visible—so don’t worry; you won’t go unnoticed when it counts! And their adjustable waist makes them easy to fit into for a wide range of riders with different body shapes.

Check it out at Revzilla