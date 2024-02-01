Deal of the Week: Up to 60% Off Select Beginner Motorcycle Gear

Buying gear can be one of the biggest hurdles for people who want to get into motorcycling—after all, it’s not uncommon for your first proper riding outfit to cost almost as much as your first used bike! But our friends at RevZilla are making it easier than ever to get high-quality entry-level gear this week, with deals up to 60% off select products. So if you’re still at the start of your riding journey (or need a gift for someone who is), now’s your chance to save big without sacrificing on safety.

See the whole list here, or keep reading for the items we’re most excited about.

LS2 Challenger GT Propeller Helmet

Regular Price: $349.98, Sale Price: $139.99 (60% Off)

The LS2 Challenger GT is one of the best entry-level sport touring helmets out there—comfortable for both long hauls and high speeds, thanks to the brand working directly with MotoGP riders to develop it.

You get some very nice little touches for a helmet at this price point, too—including a drop-down internal sun visor, massive air vents for effective cooling and breathability, and a pinlock-ready face shield with tear-off posts. It meets DOT and ECE 22.05 certifications as well. That’s a LOT of helmet for $140.

Dainese Pro Armor 2 Jacket

Regular Price: $259.95, Sale Price: $139.99 (46% Off)

Designed to fit close to the body for a streamlined look while offering excellent ventilation and EN 1621.2 level 2 protection, this jacket is ideal for street or sport riders who want to keep things slick, simple, and safe. Pro-Armor soft protectors on the shoulders and elbows are backed up by a Pro-Armor G spine protector—pun intended.

Dainese Tempest D-Dry Short Gloves

Regular Price: $129.95, Sale Price: $64.99 (50% Off)

Made for urban commuting, these gloves have Comfortech knuckles and reinforced palms to give you flexible protection on your everyday rides. Thermal insulation and a D-Dry waterproof membrane give you climate control too—and you even get a visor wiper on the left thumb to keep rain out of your field of vision!

Bull-it Onyx Slim Jeans

Regular Price: $139.95, Sale Price: $90.97 (35% Off)

Motorcycle riding pants that look like slim-fit Levi’s but offer AA abrasion-resistance thanks to Covec fibers? Count us in—especially at less than $100 this week! These jeans also sport a water-repellant finish to keep you comfortable in light rain, and have adjustable knee and hip armor pockets for seperately-sold CE protectors.

TCX Street 3 Air Shoes

Regular Price: $179.99, Sale Price: $125.99 (30% Off)

Performance and comfort take center stage with these low-profile, high-value shoes from TCX that look like chucks but offer way more protection and grip. You get ankle cups, a crush-resistant midsole, and a reinforced toe box for impact protection—along with a breathable liner and heavy-duty mesh upper to keep air flowing on longer rides in warm weather.