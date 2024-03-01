Deal of the Week: Up to 60% Off During RevZilla’s Spring Sale

Riding season is just around the corner (unless you were hardcore enough to ride all winter, in which case we tip our helmet visors to you). And if you’re in need of new gear, RevZilla’s got you covered with deals up to 60% off select pieces this week.

You know how this goes—we list our faves below, or you can click here to see ’em all. Let’s get after it.

Select Jackets Up to 60% Off

Dainese Airframe D1

Regular Price: $299.95, Sale Price: $149.95 (50% Off)

Packed with performance features for warm weather riding, but streamlined in that signature Dainese way. QuickDry fabric in the chassis keeps you from getting soaked when you ride through mild rain, and the Anti-Floating Sleeve System keeps the material anchored to your body in the right places. Removable composite protectors insulate you from bumps and bruises.

REV’IT Sand H20

Regular Price: $529.99, Sale Price: $264.99 (50% Off)

A supremely lightweight ADV jacket with CE Level 2 Seeflex armor at the shoulders and elbows to protect you from impacts. You also get a removable mid layer and inner thermal liner for climate control, plus tons of ventilation panels. Say hello to climate control without sacrificing safety.

REV’IT Clare (Women’s)

Regular Price: $549.99, Sale Price: $199.99 (64% Off)

Classic lines that bring a mild vintage vibe to a modern fit? An outer shell made from Iceland buffalo leather? Seesmart CE Level 1 protectors in the shoulders and elbows, plus room for a Level 2 back protector (sold separately)? Yes, yes, and yes. What more do you want in a high-quality leather riding jacket under $200?

Select Pants Up to 60% Off

REV’IT Lombard 3 Jeans

Regular Price: $229.99, Sale Price: $129.99 (43% Off)

A classic 5-pocket design with a little stretch for comfort when you’re straddling the saddle, these jeans also feature CE Level 1 knee and hip protectors, plus Cordura fabric throughout for slide protection.

Dainese New Drake Air Textile Pants

Regular Price: $319.95, Sale Price: $159.95 (50% Off)

If you’re looking for something a little more airy than your typical riding jeans, these have you covered (but not so covered that air can’t flow to your legs). 750D textile construction keeps you safe in a slide, while flip-up thigh vents provide maximum airflow when and where you need it. CE rated composite knee armor is included, too.

Oxford Super Leggings 2.0 (Women’s)

Regular Price: $140.00, Sale Price: $70.00 (50% Off)

You’ve never seen leggings that offer this much protection for riders. CE Level 2 knee armor gives them a safety rating far beyond your average yoga pants, and are fully lined with Aramid fiber as well.