Deal of the Week: Select Rokker Riding Pants Up to 55% Off

Rokker has been making robust and stylish gear for years—but to close out the end of 2022 (and mark Boxing Week), RevZilla’s currently offering up to 55% off on some killer pants for both men and women by this well-loved brand.

See all Rokker moto pants up to 55% off on RevZilla, or check out the list below to see what we’ve got to say about ’em—and get ready to, um, “Rokk” in the coming year.

Select Men’s Rokker Riding Pants on Sale at RevZilla During Boxing Week

Rokker RokkerTech Slim Jeans

Regular Price: $449.00, Sale Price: $269.99 (40% Off)

Single-layer riding jeans with unmistakably modern style, this is Rokker’s signature men’s offering. Indigo-dyed cotton is woven around UHMWPE core threads to mimic the appearance of regular denim, and pockets exist to add optional knee and hip armor for additional impact protection.

Rokker Riding Chinos

Regular Price: $449.00, Sale Price: $250.00 (44% Off)

Made from Schoeller-Dynatec fabric to offer superior slide protection, these pants look appropriate for the office but function fantastically in the saddle as well. Pockets for optional knee and hip armor let you buff up their impact protection, and their unique finish helps repel dirt as well as water and heat, keeping you as comfortable as you are classy when you wear them.

Rokker Black Light Riding Chinos

Regular Price: $429.00, Sale Price: $249.99 (42% Off)

Similar to the pants above, the Black Light versions offer a slightly different cut and fit while providing the same protective properties and weatherproofing features. Inner mesh material helps you stay comfortable in a wide range of temperatures as well, while VELCRO-brand fasteners allow you to adjust the pants to fit your height.

Rokker Revolution Waterproof Jeans



Regular Price: $499.00, Sale Price: $299.99 (40% Off)

Pants that fit like your favorite pair of 501s but also offer waterproofing, pockets for optional armor, and abrasion protection via a unique material called Schoeller-Denim-Dynatec? Only Rokker could pull all that off in a product that also manages to look great on your legs.

Select Women’s Rokker Riding Pants on Sale Up to 55% Off

Rokker RokkerTech Women’s Jeans

Regular Price: $449.00, Sale Price: $299.99 (33% Off)

The women’s version of the jeans we started this list with, these single-layer riding pants look like they came from a boutique carrying designer brands but would literally leave any of those pants behind in pieces if you happened to hit the road next to someone wearing them. A UHMWPE core made from Dual FX Lycra and wrapped with indigo-colored cotton thread helps hide their technical nature while ensuring they’ll still save your butt when you need them.

Rokker RokkerTech High-Waisted Slim Women’s Jeans

Regular Price: $449.00, Sale Price: $199.99 (55% Off)

Just like the jeans above, but with a slimmer profile and more streamlined build. Built-in pockets at the knees accept D30 Ghost armor, too (sold separately), making these hella tough as well as hella nice to wear and look at.

