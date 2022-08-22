Deal of the Week: Select REV’IT Products Up to 46% Off

REV’IT is an extremely well-respected gear brand, and it’s not hard to see why: they make streamlined, durable gear for stylish riders who don’t want to sacrifice protection and features.

This week, RevZilla has a number of excellent products from REV’IT on sale for up to 46%, and we’ve selected a few of the best for you to browse. Have a look below, or view all REV’IT products on sale at RevZilla now.

Select REV’IT Products Up to 46% Off

REV’IT Samurai WSP Jacket

Regular Price: $199.99, Sale Price: $129.99 (46% Off)

A mid-layer jacket to increase your comfort as summer winds down and fall begins, this piece of kit is highly breathable, and it features waterproof and windproof panels to keep you warm and dry. The GORE Windstopper Softshell material is certainly performance-oriented, but don’t worry; this jacket looks great off the bike as well.

REV’IT Frost Pants

Regular Price: $99.99, Sale Price: $59.99 (40% Off)

These insulating trousers are full of heat-and-moisture management features that will keep your legs from dripping or freezing in chilly riding conditions. Using POLARTEC Classic 100 material for the outer shell and insulation, you get a slim-fitting, lightweight garment that punches above its class when it comes to keeping you warm from the waist down.

REV’IT Defender Pro GTX Pants

Regular Price: $639.99, Sale Price: $447.99 (30% Off)

Insulating pants are all well and good, but you’re going to want to throw something on top of them for impact and abrasion protection—and these pants offer plenty of both. They use a PWR shell with 500D, 750D, and 1000D ratings in different areas, plus leather panels inside the legs for good measure. Seeflex CE level 2 protectors in the knees round out the protective features, while zips and ventilated panels help keep the air flowing.

REV’IT Orlando H20 Women’s Jeans

Regular Price: $299.99, Sale Price: $239.99 (20% Off)

A hydratex membrane bonded to polycotton stretch denim makes these jeans breathable and waterproof at the same time, offering unparalleled comfort even during inclement weather conditions. Strategically-placed PWR impact shields reinforce key impact areas while included CE-rated Seesmart knee protectors add extra padding where you (k)need it most. If you’re looking for badass low-rise skinny jeans you can ride a bike responsibly in, look no further.

REV’IT Victoria Women’s Jeans

Regular Price: $249.99, Sale Price: $199.99 (20% Off)

The fit is slim, the waist is high, and the protective features are subtle—but trust us; they’re here in spades. You get an outer shell made from Cordura denim, with Seesmart CE level 1 protectors in the knees and hips, plus a PWR shield. Laminated reflective elements increase visibility in low-light conditions, making these pants a far more technical piece of kit than they might look like at first glance.

REV’IT Hyperion Gloves

Regular Price: $119.99, Sale Price: $79.99 (33% Off)

Leather short cuff gloves are everywhere, but not like these. Made from a combination of goatskin and neoprene, they offer plenty of insulation, but come with vents and perforations to ensure your palms don’t get sweaty as you ride. With TPU hardshell knuckle protectors and palm sliders, you also get robust protection in the event that you accidentally end up fist-bumping the pavement—and did we mention that the race fit makes them look cool as hell? Thumbs up.