Deal of the Week: Select Riding Gloves Up to 50% Off

Cold riding weather is almost upon us, so even if you don’t use gloves in the summer, you’ll want to make sure you have a pair that offers comfort and protection for the coming season. Check out all gloves on sale at RevZilla here, or read on to see the one’s we’d love to get our hands on (and in).

Dainese X-Ride Gloves

Regular Price: $209.95, Sale Price: $139.95 (33% Off)

ErgoTek knuckle protectors designed by mapping the most common impact areas for MotoGP riders make these gloves tough but streamlined—giving you protection where you need it most. A thermoplastic pinky protector and goatskin for additional slide resistance give you plenty of reasons to have confidence when you grip the bars.

Dainese Tempest D-Dry Short Gloves

Regular Price: $129.95, Sale Price: $90.97 (30% Off)

CE II certified gloves with a breathable and waterproof membrane—in a pair of short gloves? Dainese wasn’t kidding around here. You also get Comfortech knuckles, reinforced palms, and a visor wiper on the left thumb. Make no mistake; these are designed for serious riding in all kinds of weather.

Reax Hawk Mesh Gloves

Regular Price: $79.99, Sale Price: $39.99 (50% Off)

Fully-ventilated TPR construction gives you awesome protection for dirt riding while allowing maximum airflow to keep you cool if you work up a sweat. Meanwhile, a full cowhide leather palm gives you plenty of abrasion resistance, and you even get touchscreen compatibility in your thumb and forefinger. Well done, Reax!

Dainese Air Maze Gloves

Regular Price: $79.95, Sale Price: $55.96 (30% Off)

These sport-style gloves are designed to be light and comfy without sacrificing protection in the places where it matters most. You get PU leather reinforcements on the back, with Amica suede palms to preserve your skin if you hit the road with your arms out. Perforated mesh fabric on the fingers and back of the hand also keep the air flowing.

Merlin Tess 2.0 Women’s Gloves

Regular Price: $99.00, Sale Price: $69.00 (30% Off)

With a Hipora membrane to keep water away and a thermal lining to help you retain heat, these gloves are excellent for cold rides. But that’s not all—they also sport D30 pre-curved knuckle protectors and cowhide leather reinforcements in key areas. No need to choose between safety and comfort—you get the best of both worlds here.

Street & Steel Athena Women’s Gloves

Regular Price: $29.99, Sale Price: $39.99 (25% Off)

Where can you find a pair of protective motorcycle gloves for under $30? Made from aniline goat leather for slide protection, these ones also feature a double layer at the palms for extra reinforcement and have flexible, impact-absorbing foam knuckle protectors.