Deal of the Week: Over 30% Off Select BILT Riding Gear

BILT makes reliable entry level riding gear and some great pieces for dirt riding. This week, their stuff is more affordable than ever, thanks to our friends over at RevZilla.

You’ll find deals over 30% off on jackets, gloves, and more right now. See the whole list or keep reading for our picks.

Select BILT Jackets on Sale

BILT Amped Jacket

Regular Price: $129.99, Sale Price: $89.99 (31% Off)

This rig is designed to turn practically any casual jacket into a ride-ready garment by being worn underneath. It’s made from stretch-mesh and CE 1 protectors in the shoulders, elbows, back, and chest.

BILT Arcadia Women’s Jacket

Regular Price: $179.99, Sale Price: $99.97 (44% Off)

Made from buffalo leather, with extra layers on the shoulders and elbows to protect critical joints. Perforated for temperature control and including a full mesh liner. Where else can you grab a functional ladies leather jacket for riding for less than $100?

Select BILT Gloves & Footwear on Sale

BILT Sprint Gloves

Regular Price: $44.99, Sale Price: $34.99 (30% Off)

Perforated along the fingers and the back of each hand for maximum airflow—but with full leather construction and suede palm overlays for slide protection. You get a streamlined pre-curved sport fit as well so you can ride in style. Also available in a women’s version.

BILT Evolution Boots

Regular Price: $119.99, Sale Price: $59.97 (50% Off)

Naturally-oiled leather uppers with concealed ankle protectors to help guard you against impacts make these low-profile but plenty safe. You also get a slip-resistant sole and a shock absorbing insole (which is replaceable).