Deal of the Week: Motorcycle Bags & Backpacks Up to 65% Off

Many of us still associate September with the start of a new school year—no matter how old we’re getting—and that means it’s time to stock up on back-to-school supplies. Of course, getting a new motorcycling backpack or gear bag is a lot more exciting than slinging a sack over your shoulder to hold your books and binders, and this week, it looks like our friends at RevZilla agree because they’ve marked down some of the best.

Below, you can check out some truly excellent motorcycle bags & backpacks up to 65% off. See more at RevZilla here.

Select Motorcycle Bags & Backpacks Up to 65% Off

Trackside Optima Gear Bag

Regular Price: $99.99, Sale Price: $34.99 (65% Off)

Okay, you wouldn’t roll up to your first day of classes with a bag like this—unless you happened to be taking a class on track racing. But for those of you looking for a way to keep your gear safe and secure for track days, look no further. Reinforced with 1200D ballistic nylon with YKK zippers and a detachable shoulder strap, this one makes it easy to carry your essential equipment to and from any riding event. And at 65% off this week, it’s a serious bargain.

Dainese Explorer Wash Bag

Regular Price: $49.95, Sale Price: $39.96 (20% Off)

A smaller bag, to be sure—but one you’ll be glad to have with you on overnight trips, if only so you don’t have to throw your toothbrush inside a saddlebag. With multiple pockets to help you organize personal items, high-quality zippered closures, and a handle for easy carrying, you’ll soon start to wonder how you ever managed without one.

REAX Trident Tail Bag

Regular Price: $99.99, Sale Price: $63.99 (36% Off)

REAX is RevZilla’s in-house brand, and they’ve used all their experience to ensure a quality product here. While it might look an awful lot like a standard backpack at first glance, this bag is specifically engineered to function as a tail bag that adds extra storage space to any bike with its universal fit. Roll-top closure, non-slip surfaces, a semi-rigid internal structure, and more all give your goods plenty of protection—there’s even a dedicated laptop pocket! Not that you always want to take your work with you on a weekend getaway (but hey, at least now you have the option).

Check it out at RevZilla

Merlin Ashby Waxed Cotton Rucksack

Regular Price: $229.00, Sale Price: $183.20 (20% Off)

Now this is a handsome piece of kit you can enjoy wearing on or off the bike. With more than 30L of carrying capacity and a chassis made from heavy-duty Scottish waxed cotton, Merlin wasn’t messing around when they made this backpack. Other features include ballistic nylon reinforced back and base panels, plus padded shoulder straps to keep you comfy—whether you’re on a long ride to the canyons or a long walk to class.

Check it out at RevZilla

Klim Krew Pak

Regular Price: $199.99, Sale Price: $159.99 (20% Off)

Dang, Klim—would it kill ya to spell at least one of those words correctly? Well, they may not be getting a passing grade in English, but when it comes to designing a robust adventure-ready backpack, we’re giving these gear makers top marks. You get 3M Scotchlite reflective materials, heavy-duty YKK zippers, an internal frame to keep the bag rigid under pressure, and even a built-in emergency whistle. Originally made for snowboarders facing avalanche conditions (note the board-carrier and compartment for goggle storage), it also functions as a pretty kickass motorcycle riding bag.

Check it out at RevZilla

Trackside Zenith Roller Bag

Regular Price: $139.99, Sale Price: $79.99 (43% Off)

A tough, track-ready gear bag that won’t wear you out by making you lug it around, this offering from Trackside features two heavy-duty wheels and a telescopic handle. Let the good times roll, baby! It’s also made from 1680D ballistic nylon, with sturdy YKK zippers. And with 125L of total carrying capacity, this’ll be more than enough to cart your equipment to your next track day.