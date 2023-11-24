Deal of the Week: Black Friday Round 2

We announced some of the best Black Friday deals we could find at RevZilla last week, but we barely scratched the surface. Here’s another round of recommendations—focusing this time on helmets and gloves.

See the whole RevZilla Black Friday Sale here, or check out our picks below.

Black Friday Helmet Deals

Shoei RF-1400

Regular Price: $579.99-659.99, Sale Price: $489.99-569.99 (14% Off)

I can tell you exactly how awesome this helmet is, because I own one. Simply put, the RF-1400 is among the best full-face helmets you can buy in this price range. Not only is it engineered to be extremely quiet, even at high speeds, but it also offers substantially less drag and lift than its already-excellent predecessor, the RF-1200. And Shoei’s strongest, most elastic shell ever helps it meet SNELL M2020 and DOT requirements. Jump on it.

Sedici Strada II MIPS

Regular Price: $289.99, Sale Price: $199.99 (31% Off)

Not sure about dropping ~$500 on a helmet? That’s okay; this lid by Sedici offers substantial bang-for-buck. Among the numerous safety features here is the use of MIPS technology—which minimizes rotational forces to help prevent your brain from bruising if you go end-over-end in a tumble. With a shell made from fibreglass and DuPont Kevlar, you also get a lightweight unit that’s tough enough to give you plenty of confidence.

Icon Airflite

Regular Price: $265.00, Sale Price: $212.00 (20% Off)

One of the most distinctive and aggressive mid-priced helmets on the market, the Airflite gives you protection and performance while helping you stand out from the pack. Tons of air intake vents keep things feeling fresh, while a drop-down sun visor makes it easy to ride all day and into the night without stopping to change. An injection-molded polycarbonate shell keeps things light without sacrificing strength where you need it. Oh, and you’ll look like that thing from the Alien movies—so what’s not to love?

Riding Gloves

Hotwired 12V Heated Leather Gloves

Regular Price: $179.99, Sale Price: $152.99 (15% Off)

Perfect for the biker in your life (or maybe it’s you) who loves to ride well into the chilliest days of the year—these gloves offer protection from the cold as well as the road. The ultra-thin heating elements are integrated seamlessly so as not to get in the way, and a breathable waterproof membrane ensures that they’re protected from rain and snow. 600D textiles and leather make up the body of each glove as well, so you can count on these to help save your skin in a slide.

Dainese X-Ride Gloves

Regular Price: $209.95, Sale Price: $104.95 (50% Off)

Half-off on a pair of gloves this good? Not a joke. They’ve got Ergo-Tek knuckle protectors for your small bones and joints, thermoplastic plates to guard your pinkies, and other protective elements placed according to where you need them most after analyzing the areas where MotoGP riders tend to experience the most impacts during crashes.

Dainese Tempest D-Dry Long Gloves

Regular Price: $139.95, Sale Price: $87.97 (37% Off)

For gauntlets, we’ve got this offering from Dainese as well—using reinforced palms and Comfortech knuckles to achieve both CE II and EN 13594 certifications. A D-Dry membrane keeps you protected from the elements as well, and they’re even available in a short-cuff version if that’s what you prefer.