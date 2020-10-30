Motorcycle NewsAlpinestars

Dakar Certified Tech-Air Off-Road Airbag System From Alpinestars Coming Soon

Maximum Safety for an Unsafe Riding Style

For the 2021 Dakar rally race, it will be mandated for riders to show up equipped with a certified airbag system. Luckily for consumers, when companies develop tech for racing series it usually trickles down the R&D ladder and ends up being a consumer product.

As of right now, Alpinestars currently has a few airbag products: the Tech-Air Street ($799.95) and the Tech-Air Race ($1,149.95). With the introduction of the upcoming Tech-Air Off-Road system, they look to complete the line-up with all riding surfaces covered.

Alpinestars has been developing the Tech-Air Off-Road System for the last two years, having some of their professional riders equipped with it during the 2019 and 2020 Dakar rally. The system uses a “Rally-riding crash detection algorithm” to deploy airbags to the chest, back, collarbones, and shoulders of the rider involved in a collision. 

This piece of safety gear will be catered to rally-enthusiasts and there is no current confirmation if Alpinestars plans on bringing a cheaper and more economical option for riders seeking a step-down from Dakar certified race gear. The Tech-Air street is a cheaper option to the Tech-Air Race, so we’ll see if Alpinestars plans on bringing a cheap off-road version of the Off-Road System.

I know I’d use one for my dirt biking trips if they had a cheaper version. With pricing still unconfirmed, there’s no way to tell if the system will cost $1000 or $2000, but I’d happily pay $800 for a downgraded version of the vest.

