Dainese’s All-New Smart Jacket LS Sport Has D-air®

aineseDainese has just debuted a new sport riding jacket for the motorcycle community – and it’s the only unit that has an airbag certified for both the chest and the back.

Meet the Dainese Smart Jacket LS Sport – a unit showing off the brand’s ultra-protective D-air® airbag technology.

Dainese’s Smart Jacket LS Sport with D-air®. Media sourced from Dainese.

We’re told by the relevant press release that the new tech ‘gives the equivalent protection to 8 chest protectors and 7 back protectors, without the restrictions of traditional hard shells.’

A heads up, this baby is fitted with a 26hr battery life, as well as an algorithm that detects low-side risks, high-sides, object/vehicle and rear-end collisions, whether moving or stopped (that includes the chaos of rear-end collisions at stop lights).

As for the jacket herself, Dainese uses heavy duty mesh material to give ultimate breathability, made all the more comfy with Mugello fabric – a ‘high abrasion-resistant stretch textile made from Micro Nylon and Elastomer with a nanotechnology finish.’

For joint protection, the Molvenan marque has also given the Smart Jacket Pro-Armor level 2 type B, with the added perk of everything weighing in at a very nice 4lbs.

“Dainese invented the wearable airbag 25 years ago, and with the launch of the Smart Jacket Sport, we are now seeing the most versatile range of wearable airbags on the market,” enthuses Jacob Hauge, the Director of ECHOS Brand Communications, who works in close tandem with Dainese and her products.

Expect the jacket to nip the purse strings for an MSRP of $900 USD, as stated on Dainese’s Product Page.

