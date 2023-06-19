Custom Eye Candy: Lord Drake Kustoms’ “Sportster S 240 Draker”

Lord Drake Kustoms (LDK) continues to challenge the industry’s idea of perfection with a build they’re calling the “Sportster S 240 Draker” – and this one sports 240 inches of blessed, chonky rubber duty.

These could be the world’s biggest spoked rims available for a Harley-Davidson Sportster S, folks – period.

A view of Lord Drake Kustoms’ “Sportster S 240 Draker.” Media sourced from LDLK’s recent press release.

The innovative project was designed by LDK founder – Fran Manen – to challenge the typical profile of a Harley Sportster S. To ensure the build was seamless, the team in Malaga gave special attention to a new, modified subframe; a blacked-out, 2-in-one pipe system was smoothed to the rear, joined by a one-off license plate holder – all designed to fit the large-and-in-charge Avon rubber perfectly.

A view of Lord Drake Kustoms’ “Sportster S 240 Draker.” Media sourced from LDLK’s recent press release.

Other tweaks include new brake discs, as well as new handlebars, LED indicators, a trimmed front fender, a mini front fairing for the bike’s headlight, and a sweet “Harley Orange,” bronze (“Magnesium Brown”) and pearl white color scheme, complete with 1250 graphics on the Big Spoked rear wheel.

A view of Lord Drake Kustoms’ “Sportster S 240 Draker.” Media sourced from LDLK’s recent press release.

Would you like a build with a wheel like this? A reminder from DLK that their shop has worldwide shipping… “so if you want a Harley customized (or any other motorcycle), you just have to contact us and we will take care of it.”

A view of Lord Drake Kustoms’ “Sportster S 240 Draker.” Media sourced from LDLK’s recent press release.

What do you think of the “Sportster S 240 Draker?”