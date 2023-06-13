Custom Eye Candy: The “Neoracer M Edition” Courtesy of Lord Drake Kustoms’ Francisco Alí Manén

The owner of Lord Drake Kustoms (LDK) just sent us a front-row view of their newest Málaga-born brainchild.

She’s a heady mix of Bavarian luxury, racing heritage and minimalism, built on a brilliant R Nine T base that’s been christened the “Neoracer M Edition” – and we just had to take our time with this beauty, so let’s dig in and see what Francisco Alí Manén gave us, yeah?

Lord Drake Kustoms’ “Neoracer M Edition”. Media sourced from Francisco himself (LDK’s owner).

According to the recent press release, LDK’s customer rolled their bike straight from the BMW factory to LDK’s shop, where the magic began.

First, the bike’s subframe and seat were revamped, with the entire bike being disassembled for the task. A bit of perforated leatherette later, and LDK has also swapped out the R NineT’s factory rear for a wider offering.

For a big of zhuzh, Fran made a generous lower engine cover to complement the conical air filters, sparse exhaust system and the welcome addition of a digital odometer. Add some clip-on handlebars, some new mirrors, a plate-holder that includes integrates turn-signallers, and smoked headlight, and BAM.

Hottest Beemer R NineT this side of Málaga.

“The [“Neoracer M Edition” is] more than a café racer motorcycle, is a NEORACER beast, which combines brutality, strength and elegance,” finishes the coverage from Fran.

What do you think of Lord Drake Kustoms’ newest build? Be sure to support the team on their dedicated website, and leave a comment below if you can.

*Media sourced from the recent press release sent to wBW’s team. Photos courtesy of Francesco Ali Manen.*

