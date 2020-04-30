Could the TVS Apache RR 310 Birth a BMW G 310 RR

Another BMW Made by TVS?

TVS has been in the news a lot lately due to the fact that it bought Norton Motorcycles, but the Indian motorcycle manufacturer has been in the big leagues for quite some time. The company has a partnership with BMW to produce the BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS. Now that could expand to another 310 motorcycle called the G 310 RR.

All this comes because TVS has an Apache RR 310 of its own. That motorcycle would make a lot of sense to use as a base for a G 310 RR motorcycle for BMW. According to CEO K.N. Radhakrishnan in an interview with Money Control, there will likely be a new motorcycle to come out of the BMW and TVS partnership. He didn’t say specifically that it would be a G 310 RR, but he kind of hinted at it.

“With respect to BMW, I think they are extremely happy,” said Radhakrishnan. “The two products are doing extremely well. We have launched our one version [the Apache RR 310] on that platform, the new one with BS-VI engine was recently launched. And we, possibly next year, will have one more variant of that from TVS Motor Company.”

If he’s talking about a BMW G 310 RR, then I’ll be pretty happy. BMW needs a new baby sportbike, and the TVS machine should be a good jumping-off point. The bike could come sometime in 2021, though nothing is official just yet.