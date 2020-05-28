Could a Kawasaki Vulcan H2 Be Coming?

A Supercharged Power Cruiser

Kawasaki has the Ninja H2 and the Z H2 now, but it could keep things going with its supercharged powertrains and offer an H2 cruiser. According to Moto Revival, the company is working on a Vulcan H2 that would essentially have the powertrain of the Ninja H2, but stuffed into a new Vulcan chassis.

That means the Vulcan would get a 998 supercharged inline four-cylinder engine that’s fuel-injected and puts out probably 200 hp or so. That would make for a seriously impressive high-performance cruiser, that might even be able to lay down top speed and 0 to 60 mph times better than the Triumph Rocket 3.

These rumors and speculation started after it was said Kawasaki would revamp the Vulcan lineup soon. That got the rumor mill rolling and both the Japanese publication Young Machine and the Thai publication Moto Rival published stories on the possibility. Moto Rival is responsible for the rendering shown above. The more I read about it being a potential thing, the more I think it makes sense.

There has been no official word yet from Kawasaki on if it will develop a Vulcan H2, but it does make sense. The Indian publication Indian Autos Blog reported that Kawasaki is developing a power cruiser, but it is unclear what that bike will be. Vulcan H2 sounds pretty good to me.