Continental Launches MultiViu® Sports+ Motorcycle Display

Maximum Flexibility, ‘As You Like It’

Continental has just released their all-new MultiViu® Sports+ Display for the two-wheeled sector – and KTM’s already committed to using the display on their next 1290 Super Adventure S and 1290 Super Duke R.

For those of you not familiar with Continental, you should be.

Described by Wikipedia as “a German…manufacturing company specializing in brake systems, interior electronics, automotive safety, powertrain, and chassis components, tachographs, tires and other parts for the automotive and transportation industries,” Continental tends to be better known for their tires, which have a solid reputation with high-mileage riders (the TKC70s are a prime example of that).

Today, though, we look at the other side of their website – electronics.

Specifically displays.

Continental’s all-new MultiViu® Sports+ Display, according to Patric Zimmermann – Continental’s product manager for two-wheeler displays – “is not only a new generation of displays for the motorcycle world…it opens up new opportunities for the motorcycle industry.”

“By having a joint back end and a front end that can be customized to a high degree, automotive display technology can be made available to motorcycles in a cost-efficient manner, even with small production runs,” finishes Continental’s official press release

It’s a nifty concept, fueled further by the fact that Continental also designed the platform to ‘permit customization of image content.’ That means you have a choice of sizes and aspect ratios in portrait and landscape format and “can select a suitable design language without having to start from scratch.”

Resolution? 800×480 pixels (for 5-inch and 7-inch sizes).

Brightness? 1,000 cd/m² (with a contrast of 1,000:1).

Fogging? Never – thanks to the optical bonding technology.

Messy? Apparently, they thought of this too, coating the glass of the TFT to minimize fingerprints, with anti-glare and anti-reflection coatings making readability a cinch.

It’s purportedly won a ‘best in class’ for graphic design, proving that whatever you’ve got on that display is short, succinct, easy to read, yet doesn’t leave out the important details.

“Suppliers can also integrate external services such as weather information or music streaming in cooperation with manufacturers,” continues the press release.

“An app with an open design connects the rider’s smartphone with the motorcycle via Bluetooth Low Energy, taking customization another step further.”

“Continental has also designed the platform to be ready for future technologies and types of user behavior. For example, forthcoming versions of the MultiViu® Sports+ display will offer touchscreen functionality.”

“Selecting a motorcycle is a lifestyle decision. The driver of a low rider motorbike is different in many ways from a motocross biker,” finishes Zimmermann.

“However, both care a lot about how information is displayed to them. Both need a display that is as good as a smartphone and shows content in accordance with their particular preferences.”

We will keep you posted on further updates connected to this little unit from Continental – in the meantime, drop a comment below letting us know what you’ve got on your bike and what you prefer for displays, and as always, stay safe on the twisties.