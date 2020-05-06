Confederate Motorcycles Releases 3 New Motorcycles

Now a Lineup of Six Motorcycles

Confederate Motorcycles, alive and well for those who don’t know, has recently announced three new bikes, expanding its lineup to six motorcycles in total. Ernest Lee, the owner of the company emailed me about the new bikes. I’ve previously spoken with Ernest, and he hinted in that conversation of a new model coming, but I didn’t expect three new models.

“We are currently building the next run of bikes that are each available with a number of customer-selectable options,” says Ernest Lee, owner of Confederate Motorcycles. “Confederate is a partnership of vendors manufacturing the parts for our bikes and the Confederate team necessary to design, build, and sell these one-of-a-kind masterpieces. After a short pause, we are now continuing to design new and exciting Confederate motorcycles; building innovative and original bikes that draw crowds everywhere they ride.”

In building these new bikes, Ernest kept many of the original Confederate design, sales, and support folks—Jay Etheridge, Jason Reddick, Andrew Reuther, and Dave Hargreaves, to name a few.

Two of the new bikes are the Hellcat ($45,000), Hellcat Speedster ($75,000)—both built on the Harley-Davidson FDXR frame with the Screaming Eagle 117 cubic-inch Milwaukee Eight Engine. They are the first of Confederate’s motorcycle ever to be homologated for worldwide delivery.

There’s also a new Confederate Wraith ($155,000), which will be built upon the Confederate CX-4 frame and feature an S&S X-Wedge 117 or 132 cubic-inch engine, BST wheels, RaceTech suspension, Beringer Brakes, Motogadget electronics, a Bandit clutch.

The entire lineup for confederate is the Hellcat, Hellcat Speedster, F-117 Fighter, P-51 Combat Fighter, F-13 Combat Bomber, and the Wraith. These bikes are available on Confederate’s website, Facebook, CycleTrader, and DuPont Registry.

I see the Hellcat as an important model for the company. Not only is it homologated for sale globally, but it’s the new entry point for the Confederate brand. It’s a new and unique offering and is an important step for Confederate to continue to expand its business.