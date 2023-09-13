Comparing A Pair Of Colin Edwards Edition Superbikes

The 44Teeth crew took two Colin Edwards edition superbikes, the 2003 Honda RC51 and the 2003 Aprilia RSV Mille R, for a ride to see how these two machines compare against their newer counterparts of today.

As Colin Edwards editions, both the Honda SP-2 and Aprilia RSV Mille hold high appeal. The Honda, designed for homologation purposes, served as a road-legal iteration of the motorcycle that propelled Edwards to the World Superbike title in 2002, besting Troy Bayliss. Straight from the factory, the SP-2 boasted 133 bhp and could reach a respectable 168 mph, figures that hold their own even in today’s standards.

Similarly, Aprilia chose to pay tribute to Colin Edwards’ transition to MotoGP in 2003. The RSV Mille R was equipped with a 997 cc Rotax engine and featured a full Akrapovic exhaust, Öhlins suspension, and OZ forged wheels. It delivered 137 hp and achieved a top speed of 172 mph.

While both Colin Edwards editions command a premium in the used market, they remain more budget-friendly compared to new superbikes. With this in mind, they offer excellent value for the money.