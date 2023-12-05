CFMoto Recalls Certain 2022/2023 700CL-X Models over ABS Glitch & Delay

If you have a CFMoto 700 CL-X made between January 20, 2022 and February 2, 2023, then you might want to consider getting the thing checked for delayed braking.
Apparently, certain models show a latent ABS braking response when the bike’s handle is pumped more than twice. While this is a common enough occurrence for this to be a serious matter, rest easy – CFMoto has determined that the issue, while indeed serious, will probably only affect braking time by about 0.3 seconds.
Here are the VIN range of 700 CL-Xs affected:
- LCEPEWL19N6002261 – LCEPEWL17N6005578
- LCEPEWL14P6001067 – LCEPEWL16P6002530
According to the recall published to OEMDTC, around 1,374 CFMoto bikes have been affected by this recall, with the main concern being extended braking distance and greater chance of collision, as well as lack of visibility when required on a road.
Should you find yourself with a machine that falls in the above VIN range, we’re told that reparation will be performed at a dealership, where an update to the ABS system will provide a simple enough solution (CFMoto recommends using the DSCAN diagnostic system).
Got a DSCAN diagnostic?
Here are the steps that CFMoto says will be required in order to fix your 700 CL-X/Sport’s ABS system:
|
Here’s who to reach out to in the event that you have questions:
CFMoto Customer Service Hotline
- Toll-free ##: (888)-823-6686
- Alternative contact #: 1-(763)-398-2690
- Email: info@cfmotousa.com
- CFMoto’s Manufacturer Recall #: WAR-2023-07
National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Vehicle Safety Hotline
- Toll-free #: 1-888-327-4236 (TTY: 1-800-424-9153)
- NHTSA Campaign #: 23V779000 (NHTSA Recall # is 23V-779)
