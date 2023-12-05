CFMoto Recalls Certain 2022/2023 700CL-X Models over ABS Glitch & Delay

If you have a CFMoto 700 CL-X made between January 20, 2022 and February 2, 2023, then you might want to consider getting the thing checked for delayed braking.

Apparently, certain models show a latent ABS braking response when the bike’s handle is pumped more than twice. While this is a common enough occurrence for this to be a serious matter, rest easy – CFMoto has determined that the issue, while indeed serious, will probably only affect braking time by about 0.3 seconds.

Here are the VIN range of 700 CL-Xs affected:

LCEPEWL19N6002261 – LCEPEWL17N6005578

LCEPEWL14P6001067 – LCEPEWL16P6002530

A view of a CFMoto 700 CL-X. Media provided by CFMoto.

According to the recall published to OEMDTC, around 1,374 CFMoto bikes have been affected by this recall, with the main concern being extended braking distance and greater chance of collision, as well as lack of visibility when required on a road.

Should you find yourself with a machine that falls in the above VIN range, we’re told that reparation will be performed at a dealership, where an update to the ABS system will provide a simple enough solution (CFMoto recommends using the DSCAN diagnostic system).

Got a DSCAN diagnostic?

Here are the steps that CFMoto says will be required in order to fix your 700 CL-X/Sport’s ABS system:

Log into your DSCAN account. Confirm that the DSCAN version is V1.2.28 or newer. Update to the most recent version if needed: https://dscan.cfmoto.com Click MODEL SELECTION in the left navigation bar. Select the correct motorcycle model. The screenshot to the right shows an example. Then click button Select. 700CL-X Sport is included in model 700CL-X (CF700-2/2A). Double-click the ABS icon. Click RE-FLASH in the left navigation bar. Then click button Start. Click button OnlineFlash. NOTE: The OnlineFlash option is recommended because it accesses updated files automatically. The OfflineFlash option will not work unless the required zipped file is downloaded and then accessed on your computer. A notification box appears. Follow its instructions, and then click button OK. NOTE: Wait 5 to 8 seconds after you click OK. Then switch the motorcycle’s key from the OFF position to the ON position. Monitor the re-flash message stream until it shows that the re-flash has ended. NOTE: If the re-flash fails, return to step 5 and try again. Click ECU INFORMATION in the left navigation bar, and confirm that the software version is 9RDRAH00008. If so, installation of the ABS software update is complete. You can exit DSCAN now.

Here’s who to reach out to in the event that you have questions:

CFMoto Customer Service Hotline

Toll-free ##: (888)-823-6686

Alternative contact #: 1-(763)-398-2690

Email: info@cfmotousa.com

CFMoto’s Manufacturer Recall #: WAR-2023-07

National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Vehicle Safety Hotline

Toll-free #: 1-888-327-4236 (TTY: 1-800-424-9153)

NHTSA Campaign #: 23V779000 (NHTSA Recall # is 23V-779)

*All media provided by CFMoto*