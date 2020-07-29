Cardo Releases the Special-Edition PACKTALK BLACK

Get Your Blacked-Out PACKTALK

Cardo makes some of the best Bluetooth comm units in the world right now, and it’s PACKTALK BOLD is a favorite of many riders out there. Well, now the company has released a special-edition headset called the PACKTALK BLACK. It’s the same killer technology with a blacked-out look.

The blacked-out aesthetic will look better attached to many different helmets, making this unit more desirable to certain riders. the PACKTALK BLACK also comes with some larger 45mm JBL speakers that fit inside your helmet. This new headset also comes with a three-year warranty.

“The PACKTALK BLACK is the ultimate choice for riders who demand the highest level of style and performance, coupled with the industry’s best, most proven and reliable technology,” said Dan Emodi, Cardo Systems’ Chief Marketing Officer. “With the industry’s first, and only three-year complete warranty, riders can reap the benefits of PACKTALK’s superior, proven technology and unmatched features, but do so with a darker, edgier expression of personal style.”

If you’ve always been a fan of the PACKTALK BOLD but wanted a comm unit that was black, then the PACKTALK BLACK makes tons of sense. You can find this one on at Cardo’s website for $389.95.