Cardo Releases Statement on Packtalk Custom

Last week, we covered the new comm unit from Cardo Systems. Christened the “Packtalk Custom,” this little bit of bobbetry came with upgradable Pay-Per-Feature subscription packages that had the masses wondering about monthly memberships.

Since then, Cardo has come out with a press release to clear the air; no, PackTalk Customs does not feature a required monthly membership.

Cardo’s Packtalk. Media sourced from Cardo.

“We’ve received consumer questions and feedback revealing confusion, and misinformation, that Cardo Systems is moving to a monthly subscription model. That is not the case.

Our product platforms remain anchored in a singular price point, for a specific set of service features, and not subject to, or reliant on, any monthly service fees.

The Packtalk Custom platform, from conception, is designed to offer a basic set of features with premium DMC mesh at entry-level price point.

Additional premium features can be activated for a short-term period of a single month, or longer-term if that’s what the consumer desires. This means that consumers have the ability to upgrade, short- or long-term, to additional features they may desire, without having to buy an entirely different product in order to do so.

That said, the stock feature-set includes all the essentials functionality for most usage scenarios without needing to ever upgrade.”

This press release is spearheaded by Cardo’s original reason for creating the PackTalk Custom: To “expand accessibility to DMC technology at a lower price point, while still enabling those Packtalk Custom users the flexibility to upgrade and enjoy a wider range of features, if and when they so desire.”

Amen to that.