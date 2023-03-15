Activate Your Premium Membership Today >
Amanda Quick·
Motorcycle News
··1 min read

Cardo Releases Statement on Packtalk Custom

Cardo's Packtalk. Media sourced from Cardo Systems.
Cardo's Packtalk. Media sourced from Cardo Systems.

Last week, we covered the new comm unit from Cardo Systems. Christened the “Packtalk Custom,” this little bit of bobbetry came with upgradable Pay-Per-Feature subscription packages that had the masses wondering about monthly memberships. 

Since then, Cardo has come out with a press release to clear the air; no, PackTalk Customs does not feature a required monthly membership. 

Cardo's Packtalk. Media sourced from Cardo.
Cardo’s Packtalk. Media sourced from Cardo.

Take a look below: 

“We’ve received consumer questions and feedback revealing confusion, and misinformation, that Cardo Systems is moving to a monthly subscription model. That is not the case. 

Our product platforms remain anchored in a singular price point, for a specific set of service features, and not subject to, or reliant on, any monthly service fees.

The Packtalk Custom platform, from conception, is designed to offer a basic set of features with premium DMC mesh at entry-level price point.  

Additional premium features can be activated for a short-term period of a single month, or longer-term if that’s what the consumer desires. This means that consumers have the ability to upgrade, short- or long-term, to additional features they may desire, without having to buy an entirely different product in order to do so. 

See also

That said, the stock feature-set includes all the essentials functionality for most usage scenarios without needing to ever upgrade.”

This press release is spearheaded by Cardo’s original reason for creating the PackTalk Custom: To “expand accessibility to DMC technology at a lower price point, while still enabling those Packtalk Custom users the flexibility to upgrade and enjoy a wider range of features, if and when they so desire.”

Amen to that. 

*Media sourced from Cardo Systems*