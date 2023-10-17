Can A 225HP Ninja Beat A Modified Porsche 911 Turbo S And A Tesla Plaid In A Drag Race?

In this video from OFFICIALLY GASSED – OG YouTube channel, we got to see a showdown between a a Kawasaki ZX10R Ninja, a Tesla Plaid, , and a Porsche 911 Turbo S.

Starting with the Ninja ZX-10R, it offers 225 hp and 117 Nm, showcasing a remarkable power-to-weight ratio of 1142 hp per tonne with a weight of 197 kg (without the rider).The Tesla Plaid, equipped with the Track Pack, boasts a powerful 1500 HP and 1400 Nm of torque. Despite its weight of 2100 kg, it maintains an impressive power-to-weight ratio of 500 HP per tonne and can achieve a top speed of 201 mph. Lastly, the 992 generation 911 Turbo S has been modified to deliver 888 hp and 1000 Nm. Weighing 1640 kg, it offers a power-to-weight ratio of 541 hp per tonne.

Does the Kawasaki Ninja have what it takes to outperform the formidable contenders? Watch the video to find out!