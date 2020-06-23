Bullit’s V-Bob 250 Looks Like a Killer Cruiser for European Markets

Some Harley-ish Style

Bullit doesn’t sell motorcycles here in the U.S., but I sure wish they did. The company makes classic-looking bikes that are really cool and affordably priced. The latest from the business is the V-Bob 250 cruiser. The bike looks like a Harley knock-off, but a good one. Honestly, it’s the kind of beginner bike I’d have loved to see Harley build years ago. But anyway, Bullit has what looks to be a cool cruiser.

Bullit UK Brand Manager, said, “We are really excited to be welcoming the V-Bob to the already popular Bullit range. This is a completely new style of machine for us and will help the brand to reach even more riders. We have focused on making the V-Bob as rideable as possible, which is why we have kept the weight low so that riders of all ages and stature can comfortably cruise around the city or countryside.”

The motorcycle offers an air-cooled V-twin engine that makes 17 hp. The engine has a unique setup in that it has a little fan that blows air over the V-twin even when the bike isn’t moving. The engine is built by Lifan. I’ve had my fair share of experience with Lifan engines, and while they’re never the most complicated things, they seem to be pretty hearty. Let’s hope the rest of the bike is as tough as Lifan’s engines tend to be.

The rest of the bike looks really nice. It has a kind of scaled-down power cruiser look to it. The rear fender is bobbed, the tank has some sculpting to it, and the V-twin engine fills the frame and actually looks pretty cool. The bike comes in three colors (Grey, Black, and Red) and will cost £3,799 (which is about $4,700). If Bullit sold these things in the U.S., I’d be at a dealership as soon as they hit showroom floors.