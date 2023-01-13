Buell’s Hiring!

Buell’s been busy with a new bike in the pipeline – and naturally, the resurgence of the brand means they need muscle to get the job done.

As of now, Michigan-based Buell Motorcycle is looking for the following list of talents to add to their team:

Engineering

Manufacturing Operations

Digital Marketing Specialist

Production Staff

Painting Professionals

Naturally, skill and motivation are up there on the docket of Buell preferences, with full and part-time employee positions available and a focus on “the right enthusiasm, self-motivation, and a willingness to contribute to a dynamic work environment.”

Buell’s 1190SX. Media sourced from Buell.

“We are excited to take another big step forward in the continued growth of Buell. Today that big step forward is growing the Buell team here in West Michigan,” says Steve Laham, the Chief of Products, Development & Strategies, in a press release from Roadracing World.

“The Buell team’s expansion is in a multitude of areas of growth and will allow us to continue providing high-performance motorcycles in the marketplace.”

Buell’s Hammerhead supersport offering. Media sourced from Buell.

Previously, the American motorcycle brand gave us test results on their latest piece of off-roading insanity, the Baja 1190 dirt bike, with hints of a new machine getting ready to debut sometime later this year.

Stay tuned for updates; hit up Buell at [email protected] if you’re keen on becoming a part of history’s latest moto refresh, drop a comment below letting us know what you think, and as ever – stay safe on the twisties.