Buell® Reveals Specs on New Baja 1190 Dirt Bike

With everyone now basking in the afterglow that has been 2022’s iteration of EICMA, a new set of specs have emerged from an American brand looking to do justice to their US-built bikes.

Heads up – Buell®’s back, and now they’ve punted out a 185hp dirt bike with 102 ft-lbs. of torque.

According to the press release published at EIN News, the all-new Buell® Baja 1190 just completed her testing phase as “the fastest production dirt bike on the market,” blasting through a series of all-terrain courses, field trials and performance doozies – all in the name of a 2023 debut date.

A quick look under the proverbial hood shows off a liquid-cooled, 72-degree V-twin heart nestled in a trellis frame – not a cheap choice, but one that renders a lighter weight for ease of handling.

The swingarm is adjustable too, with the press release telling us that the end result means a 64-70″ wheelbase (and 26.75° rake) for the Baja 1190 – and all built in the good US-of-A.

“We’re engineering the world’s fastest, solely US-built, off-road bike,” enthuses Bill Melvin, Buell®’s CEO.

“Less than 1% of the world is covered in pavement. Buell’s Baja 1190 is designed to dominate the other 99.7%; this bike elevates the Buell brand to even greater heights and brings back the passion for American performance motorcycles.”

“Buell engineers have created a beast of a motorcycle. The fastest, most agile 1200cc class dirt bike ever made. Enthusiasts will be blown away.”

We’re certainly anticipating the event that we will get to see this bragging beauty in person; in the meantime, Buell® has been so kind as to give us a video of the Baja 1190 in her natural habitat. Take a look below:



Drop a comment below, be sure to stay subscribed to our newsletter for the best of the latest, and as ever – stay safe on the twisties.