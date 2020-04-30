Brixton Motorcycles 1200 Concept Will Enter Production

A Triumph Bonneville Challenger Enters the Arena

If you don’t know about Brixton Motorcycles, then let me introduce the company. It makes classic-looking motorcycles in Europe. They’re handsome and fun machines priced reasonably. The company introduced a 1200 concept not too long ago, and according to MoreBikes, that motorcycle will now enter production.

The Austrian company’s move into higher displacement machines is a big one. Most of its current motorcycles are 125cc machines or 250cc machines. The 1200 will be a huge step up. It will likely be made in China, but that should come as no surprise, many of the company’s other bikes are made there, and the company has built good relationships with the builders there and the machines appear to be high-quality.

Specifications for the motorcycle and other details are basically non-existent at this point. It’s fair to say that Brixton will target the Triumph Bonneville with its new machine. The bike will have many similar characteristics, but you can bet it will be a heck of a lot less expensive.

It won’t come to North America. At the moment there are no dealers here, but once this 1200 rolls of the production line, I would love to see it make the leap across the pond. Until then, I’ll keep tabs on it from afar. MoreBikes thinks the bike could come as soon as 2021. That sounds a little soon to me, especially with everything going on in the world right now, but we will see.