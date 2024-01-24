BMW Reveals Pricing for 2024 F 800 GS, F 900 GS / Adventure

BMW prices range between $10,495 USD and $14,195 (MSRP, sans destination) for new F 800 GS, F 900 GS / Adventure

Market Launch is scheduled for somewhere around April or May of this year

BMW’s finally released the price points of their new touring enduro family: The 2024 F 800 GS, F 900 GS and F 900 GS Adventure.

Back in September, we covered the debut of three new machines for the Bavarians’ bike banks. This trifecta of touring enduro excellence boasted tons of new features, including the following, brought over from BMW’s press release:

F 800 GS, F 900 GS, AND F 900 GS Adventure Highlights F 800 GS 87 hp @ 6,750 rpm and 67 lb-ft of torque @ 6,750 rpm Standard Luggage Carrier for Vario Cases

F 900 GS models New 895 cc parallel-twin engine with counterbalance shafts 105 hp @ 8,500 rpm and 68.6 lb-ft of torque @ 6,750 rpm Over 30 lb weight reduction (compared to F 850 GS) Standard Akrapovič Sport Muffler Optional Enduro Pro Package Standard Luggage Rack (F 900 GS Adventure)

Active Knock Control allows for wider range of fuels without performance loss

Standard two riding modes (Rain and Road) plus ABS Pro and DTC

Trellis steel frame

Standard full LED lighting

6.5-inch TFT display with Connectivity

Standard Heated Grips.

Standard Hand Protection

Adjustable shift lever for greater usability during off-road riding

Optional Ride Modes Pro adds Enduro and Enduro Pro modes

Optional DBC Engine drag torque control

Optional Intelligent Emergency Call

Optional Keyless Ride

A view of BMW’s F 800 GS, F 900 GS, F 900 GS Adventure. Media provided by BMW.

Give us the price!

Now, we’ve just received the pricing for BMW’s new trio.

According to BMW’s recent press release, the cost of each bike excludes the MSRP and destination fee, so take that into consideration when musing about whether or not you’ve got room in your garage for a new motorcycle:

F 800 GS

$10,495 USD

F 900 GS

$13,495 USD

F 900 GS Adventure

$14,195 USD

The new BMW F 900 GS Adventure. Media provided by BMW.

What are the extra options and accessories again?

As BMW promised, they’ve come through with a slew of add-on options, with the below lists being just the “Optional Equipment and Packages” part of the press release.

Five packages range in price from $1795 USD (the Premium Package for the F 800 GS), to the swanky $2,475 USD Ride Pro Package for the F 900 GS Adventure.

Take a look at all the packages below:

Premium Package F 800 GS ($1,795) M Endurance Chain

Keyless Ride

Gear Shift Assist Pro

Ride Modes Pro

Dynamic ESA or Low Suspension (-2.2-inch seat height)

TPM Tire Pressure Monitor

GPS Prep

Cruise Control

Luggage Carrier with case holders

Center Stand

Intelligent Emergency Call Premium Package F 900 GS ($1,750) M Endurance Chain

Keyless Ride

Gear Shift Assist Pro

Ride Modes Pro

GPS Prep

Cruise Control

TPM Tire Pressure Monitor Enduro Package Pro F 900 GS ($1,495) Sport Suspension

High Handlebars Premium Package F 900 GS Adventure ($2,460) M Endurance Chain

Dynamic ESA

Keyless Ride

Gear Shift Assist Pro

Ride Modes Pro

GPS Prep

Cruise Control

LED Fog Lights

Center Stand

Mount for Aluminum Cases

TPM Tire Pressure Monitor Ride Pro Package F 900 GS Adventure ($2,475) M Endurance Chain

Dynamic ESA

Keyless Ride

Gear Shift Assist Pro

GPS Prep

Cruise Control

LED Fog Lights

Center Stand

Mount for Aluminum Cases

The new BMW F 900 GS. Media provided by BMW.

When will BMW officially roll out its new F 800/900 family?

We’re told that the official market launch is estimated to be “early Q2 2024.” In plain speak, the debut day itself could be anywhere between early April and late May – possibly even June, if BMW needs a bit more time to chuck the things out of their facility.

What do you think of BMW’s new F 800 GS and F 900 GS / Adventure?