BMW Reveals Pricing for 2024 F 800 GS, F 900 GS / Adventure

New 895 cc parallel-twin engine with counterbalance shafts
105 hp @ 8,500 rpm and 68.6 lb-ft of torque @ 6,750 rpm
Over 30 lb weight reduction (compared to F 850 GS)
Standard Akrapovič Sport Muffler
Optional Enduro Pro Package
Standard Luggage Rack (F 900 GS Adventure)
Active Knock Control allows for wider range of fuels without performance loss
Standard two riding modes (Rain and Road) plus ABS Pro and DTC
Trellis steel frame
Standard full LED lighting
6.5-inch TFT display with Connectivity
Standard Heated Grips.
Standard Hand Protection
Adjustable shift lever for greater usability during off-road riding
Optional Ride Modes Pro adds Enduro and Enduro Pro modes
Optional DBC Engine drag torque control
Optional Intelligent Emergency Call
Optional Keyless Ride
Give us the price!
Now, we’ve just received the pricing for BMW’s new trio.
According to BMW’s recent press release, the cost of each bike excludes the MSRP and destination fee, so take that into consideration when musing about whether or not you’ve got room in your garage for a new motorcycle:
F 800 GS
$10,495 USD
F 900 GS
$13,495 USD
F 900 GS Adventure
$14,195 USD
What are the extra options and accessories again?
As BMW promised, they’ve come through with a slew of add-on options, with the below lists being just the “Optional Equipment and Packages” part of the press release.
Five packages range in price from $1795 USD (the Premium Package for the F 800 GS), to the swanky $2,475 USD Ride Pro Package for the F 900 GS Adventure.
Dynamic ESA or Low Suspension (-2.2-inch seat height)
TPM Tire Pressure Monitor
GPS Prep
Cruise Control
Luggage Carrier with case holders
Center Stand
Intelligent Emergency Call
Premium Package F 900 GS ($1,750)
M Endurance Chain
Keyless Ride
Gear Shift Assist Pro
Ride Modes Pro
GPS Prep
Cruise Control
TPM Tire Pressure Monitor
Enduro Package Pro F 900 GS ($1,495)
Sport Suspension
High Handlebars
Premium Package F 900 GS Adventure ($2,460)
M Endurance Chain
Dynamic ESA
Keyless Ride
Gear Shift Assist Pro
Ride Modes Pro
GPS Prep
Cruise Control
LED Fog Lights
Center Stand
Mount for Aluminum Cases
TPM Tire Pressure Monitor
Ride Pro Package F 900 GS Adventure ($2,475)
M Endurance Chain
Dynamic ESA
Keyless Ride
Gear Shift Assist Pro
GPS Prep
Cruise Control
LED Fog Lights
Center Stand
Mount for Aluminum Cases
When will BMW officially roll out its new F 800/900 family?
We’re told that the official market launch is estimated to be “early Q2 2024.” In plain speak, the debut day itself could be anywhere between early April and late May – possibly even June, if BMW needs a bit more time to chuck the things out of their facility.
What do you think of BMW’s new F 800 GS and F 900 GS / Adventure?