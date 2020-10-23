Motorcycle NewsBMW Motorrad

BMW Reveals New R nineT Models and R 18 Classic

BMW R 18 Classic

BMW Filling Out the Heritage Range

BMW recently revealed five new motorcycles. They all fit into the company’s Heritage line of bikes and look like some seriously good machines. There’s a new version of the R 18 and then there are four different R nineT motorcycles that help provide options to buyers. Let’s take a closer look.

R nineT

The R nineT lineup gets four models for 2021, including the standard R nineT, the R nineT Pure, the R nineT Scrambler, and the R nineT Urban G/S. 

The Urban G/S is the big news for the 2021 model year. The company brought back a super cool version of the R nineT, giving buyers a way to get some impressive retro styling in a Dakar-inspired bike. The rest of the lineup looks equally as cool with some minor updates.

The bikes all have a Euro 5 compliant boxer twin that makes 109 hp and 85.6 lb-ft of torque. The cylinder heads were redesigned as well as the throttle valve parts and cylinder head covers. There’s also a USB charging socket, hand wheel for adjusting preload, ABS Pro with Dynamic Brake Control, and two ride modes: rain and standard.

R 18 Classic

On the BMW R 18 side of things, BMW added a bagger version of the R 18 called the Classic. The bike is very similar to the standard R 18, but offers some saddlebags, a two-up seat, LED headlight, auxiliary lighting, standard cruise control, floorboards and a pair of 16-inch wheels front and back, which is different than the standard R 18.

The company also announced a big customization program that includes collaborations with Roland Sands, Mustang Seats, and Vance & Hines. This will allow you to do pretty much anything you want to your R 18. Pricing for the Classic has not yet been announced.

