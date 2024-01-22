BMW Recalls All 2021-2024 R 18 B / Transcontinentals Over Faulty Headlights

BMW received multiple complaints, warranty claims and reports that may be related to “low beam reflector attachment points” and “vibrating headlamps”

If you are in possession of a 2021-2024 BMW R 18 B or R 18 Transcontinental, you are eligible for a recent recall on a faulty headlight.

Late last year, the NHTSA’s Safety Recall tells us that BMW received 8 customer complaints, 72 warranty claims, and 68 dealer field reports on detached reflectors and vibrating headlamps.

Which of BMW’s motorcycles are eligible for this recall?

BMW has decided to approach the problem with a “better safe than sorry” standpoint, so 100% of the following years of BMW models are under a non-compliant recall:

What is BMW doing about the faulty component?

This is a standard recall, so standard procedure applies.

BMW owners will be recommended to take their motorcycle to an authorized BMW motorcycle dealer to have the remedy performed; the remedy is apparently “still being developed,” but we’re also assuming the fix will be free of charge here.

When will BMW notify owners and dealers about this recall?

As of December 22nd of last year, dealers were notified; if you are an owner, you can expect a notification around or by February 13th.

What can I do about this recall?

Should you find yourself affected by this recall and wish to do your own homework, feel free to contact either BMW’s Customer Service or the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Vehicle Safety Hotline at the following contact points:

BMW Customer Service Telephone #:1-800-525-7417 National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Vehicle Safety Hotline Telephone #: 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153)

Recall No: 23V-884 (23V88400)

www.nhtsa.gov

Do you know of anybody affected by BMW’s most recent recall?

