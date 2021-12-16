BMW Motorrad Unveils Sao Paulo Jet Helmet For 2022

BMW has added a new jet helmet to its 2022 collection. Called Sao Paulo, the sleek, basic design is bound to make you look good.

RideApart reports that the shell on the Sao Paulo is made of reinforced fiberglass of two sizes to fit a range of head measurements. Sizing options range from 53/54 to 63/64. BMW has equipped the helmet with a clear visor, but you also have the option of choosing a smoked or tinted one in its place. The helmet also includes an integrated sun visor.

BMW has also mentioned that the interior helmet padding is both removable and washable. There are ventilation ports on the top of the head and spoiler to reduce head build-up; these vents can be closed, if required, like most modern-day helmets. Considering that the lower front half of the helmet is open, ventilation shouldn’t be a concern.

Apart from the multiple size options, the Sao Paulo will also be available in several colors, including, Com, Grey Matt, Neon Orange, Night Black, Rock, Urban, and White. BMW has not mentioned if the helmet will make its way to all its markets, and you can check with your local dealer for more information on availability.