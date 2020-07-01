BMW Has a New Adaptive Cruise Control Technology

From Cars to Bikes

Soon you could enjoy adaptive cruise control on your motorcycle. The technology has been available on many new cars, but now it is making its way over to motorcycles thanks to BMW. If you’re unfamiliar with this technology, it’s like standard cruise control, but it uses radars and sensors to automatically slow down and speed up without you having to touch the controls.

That might not sound safe, but it actually works really well in the cars I’ve tested it on, and I could see it working really well on a motorcycle, too.

BMW recently officially announced its new adaptive or active (whatever you want to call it) cruise control. The company named it BMW Motorrad ACC. BMW’s system has three settings for tailing distance from the car or bike in front of you. So you can set yourself up several car lengths back if you want to. There are also settings for how aggressively you want the system to cling to the speed you selected. If you want to be sure to be going 75 mph, for example, then you can adjust how quickly the motorcycle will return to that speed if the car in front of you slows down.

BMW isn’t the only company looking into this technology. According to RideApart, KTM, Ducati, and Kawasaki all have similar systems in the works. Ducati is likely to roll out this technology on the Multistrada soon. It will be interesting to see how this technology develops. Personally, I’m all for it.