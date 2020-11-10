Bimota KB4 Now Expected in April 2021

A Slight Change to the Release Date

Bimota’s KB4 is one of the best-looking motorcycles that has come out in recent years, and we can’t wait for it to debut. Not long ago, it came out that the bike would be released in March of 2021, but now new information shows that the release date will be in April of 2021. So, a slight change in plans.

This news comes from the company’s Facebook page, according to RideApart, though I’m having trouble locating the Facebook post where this information was disclosed. Reportedly, Bimota told enthusiasts that the bike would hit the market in April of 2021.

The bike will have the 1,043cc inline four-cylinder engine found in the Ninja 1000SX. It’s unclear how much power the engine will make in this particular bike, but in the Kawasaki, it pushes out 138 hp and 82 lb-ft of torque.

The limited production of this model will only be 20 units, and that—as you can expect—will likely put the price for this retro racer up pretty high. It’s going to be an exclusive machine, but I wish there was a version of it built for the masses.

We will keep you updated on any changes with the Bimota KB4, and when the reveal does happen, we’ll get you all the details of the bike.