Bike Teasers Continue Ahead of EICMA, KTM Preps a New Engine for Track Attack

We have a positive utopia of bike news this week, with a large percentage of news-worthy offerings hinting at EICMA debuts:

Kawasaki’s getting ready to debut a new KLE model, and we’re thinking the debut will be at EICMA. Meanwhile, KTM has revealed a new platform that they’re readying for track success, and the brand’s recent YouTube video gives us an idea of some of the engine’s perks (hint: braap braap!) For the first time since KTM dropped MV Agusta, the brand has revealed they’re working on a new lineup model; this particular offering will be a 2026 Brutale. Airoh has finally landed in the United States, and they’ve brought their lightweight lid, the Commander 2!

Let’s start with Team Green, shall we?

Two-Wheeled Teaser: Kawasaki Poised to Reveal New Dual-Sport KLE

Is This an EICMA Reveal?

The green team is making noise again, and this time, we are looking at a proper dual-sport – at least, that’s based on the slogan of Kawasaki’s teaser campaign, which shows the following slogan:

“Life’s a Rally, Ride It.”

According to Dennis Chung’s coverage at motorcycle.com, the return of the KLE is nigh and we’re likely to see the thing at this year’s EICMA. Last November saw the company displaying a rally bike that, while not a production prototype, seemed a pretty solid working concept at the time. Now, the teaser video itself confirms some essential rally hardware amongst white, green, and gray livery, with 21-inch wire-spoke wheels joining a single brake caliper and low-slung exhaust tip… proof this model will be a dirt-loving revver, if nothing else.

If Kawasaki’s display last year is any indicator, we are likely to see a 451cc Parallel-Twin – likely the very same unit used in the Ninja 500, complete with twin headers – and a legitimate contribution to the saturated-yet-relevant middleweight ADV segment of our good industry.

A further clue points to potential development decisions for Kawasaki; with the appearance of “est. 1991” on the teaser, we are reminded of Kawasaki’s 1991 KLE500, a trail/dirt-focused dual-sport that was generally considered a direct competitor to the Honda Transalp of the time, though it was strategically positioned as a cheaper, more lively, and lighter alternative to the larger adventure touring bikes of the era. To us, this means the new KLE will be a more capable dirt machine than its current Versys lineup.

Stay tuned for EICMA, it’s promising to be a doozy!

For a detailed analysis of the Kawasaki KLE teaser and what it means for the future of dual-sport bikes, check out the full report on motorcycle.com.

MotoGP: KTM Readies a New Engine for the Grand Prix Grid

New 850cc Heart Celebrates Dyno Success Via KTM YouTube Update

Since joining MotoGP’s liter class in 2016, Red Bull KTM has made all sorts of noise with its factory racing program – and now, those victories and podiums are about to see a new addition for the gander.

According to KTM’s recent press release and a new video posted to YouTube, KTM’s new engine is an 850cc revver that’s committed to 100% zero fossil fuels. The title of the video itself – “KTM Factory Racing fires future MotoGP™ engine to life” – also denotes an unwavering competitive intent for the future, despite recent financial hurdles and high costs connected to the past year’s worth of challenges.

If you recall, MotoGP committed to a new era in 2027, with a reduction from 1,000cc to an 850cc displacement limit and a commitment to switching to 100% non-fossil fuels. This massive technical challenge means every manufacturer requires development to remain aligned with MotoGP’s premier class, with KTM sharing its part.

But back to the video’s dyno results.

The initial dyno runs for KTM’s 2027 engine were purportedly a success, with Pit Beirer, KTM Motorsports Director, marking the moment in a quote via the company’s recent press release:

“I am extremely happy that we could fire up the future of MotoGP already in September 2025. We are on a perfect time schedule to get the full bike up and running very soon. We have packed everything we have learned during the last years of MotoGP participation into this engine, and I am very confident that this piece of art will become a benchmark in the seasons to come from 2027. I want to thank the factory and the whole team behind the project for this massive effort.” – Pit Beirer, KTM Motorsports Director ( Motorcycle.com )

Track testing on 2027 MotoGP bikes may be banned until next year, but this public demonstration of the 2027 engine confirms KTM’s dedication to racing beyond their current 2026 contract. In other news, KTM’s financial crisis remains open-ended as Bajaj Auto’s bailout remains unofficial until May 2026… but we won’t look deeper into that until we get closer to May.

For first impressions of the future heart of the KTM RC16, be sure to check out KTM’s YouTube platform.

Movement at MV Agusta! New 2026 Brutale Incoming!

Yet Another EICMA Debut

After a bit of chaos connected to KTM’s financial crisis, MV Agusta is back in private hands, and, finally, we have the first bit of movement since KTM let go of the luxury Italian bike brand.

According to a recent press release from MV Agusta, the 2026 Brutale celebrates the model’s 25th anniversary and arrives with an all-new chassis developed from the ground up. The promise remains leaning toward both “comfortable” and “confidence-inspiring,” with the Brutale’s 950 three-cylinder “EVO” platform promoting a spike in power and torque to complement a quicker, smoother throttle response.

Reliability has also remained a central focus for MV, and just like all other MV Agusta bikes, the 2026 Brutale will come with a 5-year standard warranty; for little stuff and sundries, a new HMI interface and updated MV Ride app contribute to the aesthetic that originally earned the Brutale the moniker of “Porsche 911 of the motorcycle world.”

All in all, we are happy for this new chapter in MV Agusta’s legacy; for those who are still wondering if the brand is in Sardarov hands, the short answer is yes; Luca Martin was appointed to the role of CEO following MV Agusta’s return to full ownership under Art of Mobility (whicih is in turn controlled by the Sardarov family) back in July of this year, having previously served as the company’s Chief Operating Officer and Deputy CEO.

Anyways.

Here’s what the CEO of MV Agusta Motor has to say about the 2026 Brutale:

“In 2001, the Brutale rewrote the rules of the naked category, instantly becoming an icon. Today, 25 years later, we celebrate that revolution with a new generation that does not simply rebirth itself but evolves, representing a renewed interpretation of our vision: going beyond pure performance. The new Brutale is more powerful, refined, and thrilling, yet it remains true to its soul: a motorcycle designed by riders, for riders. An icon Made in Italy, ready to inspire motorcyclists around the world for the next 25 years.” – Luca Martin, CEO, MV Agusta ( MV Agusta )

Expect the Brutale to be revealed at – you guessed it – EICMA 2025 with a release to markets by spring of 2026.

For a detailed look at the new generation Brutale and its engineering evolution, be sure to check out the full press release on MV Agusta’s website.

Lid Love: Airoh Lands in the US, Presents New Commander 2 Helmet

Welcome to the United States, Airoh!

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Airoh, the renowned Italian helmet manufacturer celebrated in Europe for its lightweight, high-safety motocross and road racing lids, has officially established its own distribution network and headquarters in Murrieta, California, thereby securing direct access to its lids for all US riders!

The heart of this exciting news is centered around Airoh’s new helmet, a lid christened the “Commander 2;” apparently, this particular lid is purpose-built for dual-sport and ADV riders, being packed with high-end safety features like Airoh’s impact-absorbing ASN (Airoh Sliding Net) 3-D fabric structure and their AEFR (Airoh Emergency Fast Release) System, a novel design that allows medical staff to quickly remove the helmet’s cheek pads in the event that riders require aid.

We’re told that the helmet is available in either the ultra-light Full Carbon 6K version for $679 or a Composite Carbon starting at $529 with three different configurations – ADV, touring, and moto – complementing the three available shell sizes.

Riders who decide on the Commander 2 will also benefit from Airoh’s A3S (Automatic Antifog System), an integrated sun visor, and an Extra Wide field of vision with a Pinlock 120 XLT Max Vision lens included – all amazing stuff, and backed by the words of Dennis Bloch, CEO of Airoh USA, in a quote sourced from ADVPulse:

“For decades, Airoh has been synonymous with safety, performance, and Italian craftsmanship. Now, with our nationwide network and online availability, U.S. riders can fully experience what makes Airoh a leader in helmet innovation.” – Dennis Bloch, CEO, Airoh USA (Airoh via ADVPulse )

Riders who want to get their hands on the Commander 2 can purchase the thing now through certified dealers and online at airohusa.com.

For a detailed look at the Commander 2 and Airoh’s full US lineup, be sure to check out Airoh’s website and their Commander 2 product page.