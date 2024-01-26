Bike Of The Day: 1979 Honda CB750F Custom

This custom-built motorcycle is a testament to high-level craftsmanship and attention to detail, showcasing a fusion of classic design and modern performance enhancements. The distinctive hand-built fiberglass tail section and seat pan, utilizing a stock CB750F rear cowl as a mold, exemplify the dedication to bespoke craftsmanship.

Its eye-catching Mini Cooper Pepper White paint, adorned with 1979 CB750F-style decals from CBdecals.com, was expertly applied by Miller and Son Collision in Alden, New York. The seat, boasting color-stitched details and a diamond pattern to complement Biltwell Chocolate Brown grips, was skillfully crafted by Z-Best Custom and Antique Upholstery in Lancaster, New York.

Underneath the sleek exterior lies a powerhouse of mechanical upgrades. The rebuilt 1981 CB750K engine, with a calculated displacement of 887.46cc, features a myriad of enhancements. From the Weisco 10.25:1 K985 pistons to the Megacycle Cams and Dynoman performance valves, each component was carefully chosen and assembled with precision.

The electronic components include a Dyna 2000 ignition system, Shindengen Mosfet regulator, and Motogadget M-Unit with M-Lock key fob. The Motogadget Motoscope Mini dash gauge seamlessly integrated into the Top Tree by Cognito Moto adds a touch of modern sophistication.

The chassis boasts a blend of components, such as 2013 GSX-R 750 front forks, Woodcraft clip-on bars, and a 2013 CBR1000RR rear swingarm. The offset front sprocket and 520 chain conversion ensure optimal performance while accommodating the wider rear tire.

Source: Mecum Auctions