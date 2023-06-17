Bike Of The Day: Plam Werks BMW R1070S Custom Motorcycle

This is a 1993 BMW R100R that was customized by Plam Werks in North Carolina. It has a metallic blue finish, a rebuilt 1,070cc boxer twin engine with ported and polished dual-plug cylinder heads, and several modifications such as a K1 final drive, Öhlins rear monoshock, Dell’Orto carburetors, and a Motogadget speedometer.

The bike also has an R nineT front end, Wunderlich frame support struts, ABM rearsets, and adjustable levers. The fuel tank, front fender, and custom tail section are finished in metallic blue.

Source: Bring A Trailer