Bike Of The Day: John Ball Gulf Racing Ducati 748

Jon Ball, an IT professional and passionate motorcycle enthusiast, teamed up with his friends at Denton Moto Collective to build a Gulf racing-inspired custom bike. The project began with Jon’s purchase of a 2002 Ducati 748, a bike he had always admired. He and his friends modified the subframe, rerouted the wiring, and created a tail section to accommodate the classic racing components.

The finishing touches, including a stunning pale blue paint job with orange racing stripes and Gulf racing livery, were done by Scott Kinsey at Kinsey Customs. The resulting bike is a beautiful tribute to Gulf Racing and a testament to the power of friendship and collaboration in the motorcycle community.

Photo Credit: Brandon LaJoie