Bike Of The Day: Ducati-Powered Walt Siegl Motorcycles Leggero

The WSM Leggero is a custom motorcycle built by Walt Siegl Motorcycles in New Hampshire. It has a custom trellis frame, hand-formed carbon fiber bodywork, Marchesini wheels, and triple Brembo disc brakes.

It is equipped with a fuel-injected Ducati L-twin engine which comes with Rizoma belt covers and paired to a six-speed transmission. The bike also features clip-on handlebars, LED lights, and a leather seat. Suspension is inverted fork and double-sided swingarm with a piggyback reservoir.

Source: Bring A Trailer