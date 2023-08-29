Bike Of The Day: Custom 1984 Honda V30 Magna

This 1984 Honda V30 Magna, originally a VF500C cruiser, has undergone a transformation into a street tracker style. It has undergone various modifications, including the incorporation of the front-end assembly and wheels sourced from a Honda CBR600F2, a custom subframe, a solo saddle featuring a tapered tail section, rearsets, LED lighting, a rear disc brake, a Honda VF500F swingarm, and a monoshock suspension setup.

The bike’s exterior is adorned in a white finish with blue and gold stripes, set against a red frame. Power is delivered by a liquid-cooled 498cc V4 engine, which was originally rated at 64 horsepower and 32 lb-ft of torque when paired with a six-speed manual transmission.

Source: Bring A Trailer