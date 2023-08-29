Activate Your Premium Membership Today >
Mark Capayas·
Honda
··1 min read

Bike Of The Day: Custom 1984 Honda V30 Magna

Custom 1984 Honda V30 Magna

This 1984 Honda V30 Magna, originally a VF500C cruiser, has undergone a transformation into a street tracker style. It has undergone various modifications, including the incorporation of the front-end assembly and wheels sourced from a Honda CBR600F2, a custom subframe, a solo saddle featuring a tapered tail section, rearsets, LED lighting, a rear disc brake, a Honda VF500F swingarm, and a monoshock suspension setup.

Custom 1984 Honda V30 Magna

The bike’s exterior is adorned in a white finish with blue and gold stripes, set against a red frame. Power is delivered by a liquid-cooled 498cc V4 engine, which was originally rated at 64 horsepower and 32 lb-ft of torque when paired with a six-speed manual transmission.

Custom 1984 Honda V30 Magna Custom 1984 Honda V30 Magna Custom 1984 Honda V30 Magna Custom 1984 Honda V30 Magna Custom 1984 Honda V30 Magna Custom 1984 Honda V30 Magna Custom 1984 Honda V30 Magna Custom 1984 Honda V30 Magna Custom 1984 Honda V30 Magna

See also

Source: Bring A Trailer