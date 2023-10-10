Bike Of The Day: 2023 Ducati Streetfighter V4 ‘Lamborghini’

The limited-edition Streetfighter V4 ‘Lamborghini’ is a collaborative creation between Ducati and Lamborghini, capturing the essence of the dynamic Huracan STO supercar in terms of styling, sportiness, and exclusivity.

This highly sought-after model boasts a distinctive livery inspired by the Huracan STO, incorporating carbon-fibre elements, custom alloy wheels, a front mudguard redesign influenced by Lamborghini’s ‘cofango’ air vents, a unique seat pad, an open carbon-fibre clutch cover, caps for number plate and rearview mirror removal, a racing fuel cap, STO-influenced grille extractors, and belly pan and tail extractors reminiscent of the Huracan STO’s rear brake cooling intakes and bonnet.

Maintaining the signature Citrea Green finish with contrasting Dac Orange details and ’63’ tank decals representing Lamborghini’s founding year, the bike rides on 17-inch multi-spoke STO-inspired alloy wheels in gloss black, fitted with Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV Corsa tires.

Equipped with adjustable billet aluminum foot pegs, lightweight billet aluminum brake and clutch levers, a titanium Akrapovič exhaust silencer, an aerodynamic package featuring carbon-fibre ‘biplane’ wings, adjustable Öhlins Smart EC 2.0 semi-active suspension, Brembo Stylema Monobloc calipers, switchable riding modes, and an Öhlins steering damper, the bike is driven by a 1,103cc V4 engine, delivering 208hp through a six-speed transmission.

Source: Collecting Cars