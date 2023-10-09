Activate Your Premium Membership Today >
Mark Capayas·
Yamaha
··1 min read

Bike Of The Day: 2022 Yamaha YZF R1 World GP 60th Anniversary

The 60th Anniversary YZF R1 was launched to commemorate Yamaha’s six decades in Grand Prix motorcycle racing, featuring a unique Anniversary White, red, black, and yellow livery that mirrors the marque’s historic racing colors. It includes iconic red ‘speed block’ graphics and white fairings, along with a 60th-anniversary emblem, a yellow front plate, and gold-finished wheels.

The 60th Anniversary models also include aerodynamic M1-style bodywork, 43 mm adjustable KYB front forks, a Brake Control (BC) system, an Engine Brake Management (EBM) system, LED headlights, ride-by-wire APSG throttle, and a Launch Control System (LCS). Additionally, they come equipped with two 320mm brake discs with four-piston front brake calipers, a 220mm rear disc, and high-friction brake pads.

The motorcycle is powered by a 998cc inline-four with a cross-plane crankshaft, delivering approximately 197hp and 112Nm of torque, coupled with a six-speed transmission.

Photo Source: Yamaha Motorsports

 