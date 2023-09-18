Bike Of The Day: 2021 Triumph Bonneville Bobber – Thornton Hundred ‘WFB 2.0’ Custom

This is the ‘World’s Fastest Bobber 2’ (WFB 2.0), a custom Triumph Bonneville Bobber supercharged and equipped with nitrous, crafted by Thornton Hundred Motorcycles in collaboration with sponsors K&N, Pro-Bolt, Rotrex, Earl’s, iValet UK, and RCL. It follows in the footsteps of its predecessor, the original Thornton-built ‘WFB’.

The Bonneville Bobber boasts a frame and swingarm with a sleek black powder-coated finish, while the fuel tank showcases a grey union flag design complemented by eye-catching yellow splatter-pattern paintwork courtesy of Image Design Custom. This striking paintwork extends to the rear cowl, headlight surround, and front fender.

The bike rides on custom 17-inch Blackstone TEK carbon-fibre five-spoke wheels, measuring six inches wide at the rear and five inches wide at the front, and it houses Brembo brake calipers and custom discs crafted by The Disc Doctor. The wheels are wrapped in a combination of Dunlop Dragmax and Bridgestone tires adorned with Thornton Hundred decals.

Up front, the bike features upside-down Showa Thruxton RS forks with blacked-out outer tubes, gold nitride inners, and Cerakote ceramic-coated bottoms. The front end also includes Showa mudguard brackets with CNC middle sections, billet yokes, and a polished radiator guard. The bike is equipped with Thornton Hundred titanium axles at both the front and rear, while the rear suspension incorporates a Fox shock absorber.

The Bonneville Bobber is powered by a 1,200cc parallel-twin engine fitted with a supercharger and nitrous oxide (NOS) injection, coupled to a strengthened six-speed transmission. Currently delivering 200hp, but has the potential to produce over 300hp.

The bike also comes equipped with an ECU Master digital display, custom billet foot controls, traction control, anti-wheelie systems, separate ‘flame’ and ‘burnout’ modes, and a black diamond-stitched ‘gripper’ seat pad.

Source: Collecting Cars