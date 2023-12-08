Bike Of The Day: 2021 Moto Guzzi V9 Bobber

BAAK Motocyclettes has customized this Moto Guzzi V9 Bobber, equipping it with a potent 853cc air-cooled longitudinal four-stroke V-twin engine that delivers 65hp at 6,800rpm. The powerplant boasts two valves per cylinder, controlled by a centralized camshaft and operated through rocker arms. Notably, the intake valve is crafted from titanium, enhancing the crankshaft profile with its lightweight construction.

Fuel delivery is managed by an electronic injection system, and the air intake is regulated by an electronically actuated central throttle body, commonly known as ‘ride by wire.’ This technology enables diverse response settings for a dynamic riding experience.

The motorcycle features a 40mm telescopic fork with 130mm travel in the front suspension, while the rear utilizes a single double shock absorber with a swingarm. The sleek black and grey finish is complemented by ‘distressed’ tan leather adorning the seat, saddle bags, and fork gaiters. A concise BAAK front mudguard enhances the aesthetic appeal.

Rolling on black multi-spoke 16-inch wheels, the bike incorporates Brembo brakes and Dunlop D404F tires. The modification includes a Mistral exhaust system, along with Oberon Performance bar-end mirrors and V-Trec brake levers to complete the distinctive look and enhance performance.

Source: Collecting Cars