Bike Of The Day: 2020 Triumph Rocket 3 TFC

The 2020 Triumph Rocket 3 TFC is a limited edition Triumph Factory Classic motorcycle, as only 750 were made. It is equipped with the world’s largest production motorcycle engine, earning its place as Triumph’s most potent bike and claiming the highest production motorcycle torque output.

Based on the standard 2020 Rocket 3 R, the TFC makes 180 HP and 165 lbs-ft of torque from its 2,458cc inline triple engine mated to a six-speed transmission.. This is a full 15 HP more than the Rocket 3 R, and 3 more lbs-ft of torque.

The TFC features a nearly 100 lbs weight savings over the standard 2020 Rocket 3 R, due to almost every panel that could be changed being made of carbon fiber. The front and rear suspension are premium Showa shocks, and a full Brembo system is installed for braking, with both front and rear calipers being powered by four race-grade pistons. There is also a numbered billet plaque on the bike marking it as one of the 750 to be made.

Photo Source: Collecting Cars