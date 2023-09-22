Bike Of The Day: 2019 Triumph Bobber Black

Down & Out Motorcycles has skillfully transformed this Triumph Bobber Black into a unique and stylish custom bobber and boasts several distinctive features. These include custom aluminum mudguards, specially designed adjustable front forks with extra-wide billet yokes, a bespoke aftermarket exhaust system, an aluminum headlight cap, an LSL machined brake fluid reservoir, a custom-made seat pad, Nissin brakes, LSL handlebars, a Motogadget speedometer, and anodized gold engine components.

It is adorned with a striking custom paint job in purple, plum, and gold, meticulously executed by Arnie at Pro Kustom. The tank displays a subtle gold metal-flake ‘Down & Out’ design along with ‘Triumph’ branding on each side. The bespoke black synthetic suede-trimmed seat pad features contrasting red and gold stitching, with brass ventilation holes that reveal red synthetic suede underneath.

Riding on a pair of custom 17-inch wire wheels with polished spokes and matte-black frames, the bike is equipped with Continental TKC 70 tires. Its power comes from a 1,200cc four-stroke liquid-cooled 8-valve parallel-twin engine, producing 76bhp, mated to a six-speed transmission.

Source: Collecting Cars