Bike Of The Day: 2017 Ducati 1299 Panigale S Anniversario

In 2016, to honor the 90th anniversary of Ducati’s founding, the Italian motorcycle manufacturer unveiled the 1299 Panigale S Anniversario. This model is an exceedingly limited edition, with only 500 units available worldwide. Each motorcycle features a specially machined billet aluminum top triple clamp, bearing its name and number engraved through laser inscription.

The color scheme of the 1299 Panigale S Anniversario takes inspiration from Ducati’s racing bikes. The combination of white, black, and Ducati Red on the fairing perfectly complements the gold wheel rims. This celebratory livery effectively conveys the passion and dedication to performance that has been a hallmark of the company’s 90-year history.

Powering the bike is a 1,285cc Superquadro L-twin engine featuring chain-driven double-overhead camshafts, four desmodromically-actuated valves per cylinder, a ride-by-wire throttle, and a titanium Akrapovič exhaust system. The factory-rated power output stands at an impressive 197 horsepower and 101 lb-ft of torque.

The exclusive 1299 Panigale S Anniversario is equipped with advanced ‘EVO’ versions of Ducati Traction Control (DTC) and Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC). These systems enhance both performance and active safety on this superbike from Bologna. The DTC EVO incorporates a new algorithm that ensures quicker and more precise intervention. It also interfaces with the Bosch Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU), continually measuring the lean angle to optimize control of rear wheelspin.

