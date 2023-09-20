Bike Of The Day: 2015 Ducati Scrambler Custom

This is a customized version of the roadster-style Ducati Scrambler, featuring a Ferrari Nero Daytona finish and airbrushed Ducati logos. It is driven by an 803cc air-cooled four-stroke V-twin engine paired with a six-speed transmission.

The bike comes equipped with several enhancements, including a Maxton rear shock and fork cartridge, Renthal clip-on handlebars, a cafe racer-style speedometer mount, a personalized stainless registration plate mount, Motogadget Blaze Pin rear indicators, micro-LED front indicators, Mugello side panels, and Bridgestone tires.

Source: Collecting Cars