Activate Your Premium Membership Today >
Mark Capayas·
Ducati
··1 min read

Bike Of The Day: 2015 Ducati Scrambler Custom

2015 Ducati Scrambler Custom

This is a customized version of the roadster-style Ducati Scrambler, featuring a Ferrari Nero Daytona finish and airbrushed Ducati logos. It is driven by an 803cc air-cooled four-stroke V-twin engine paired with a six-speed transmission.

2015 Ducati Scrambler Custom

The bike comes equipped with several enhancements, including a Maxton rear shock and fork cartridge, Renthal clip-on handlebars, a cafe racer-style speedometer mount, a personalized stainless registration plate mount, Motogadget Blaze Pin rear indicators, micro-LED front indicators, Mugello side panels, and Bridgestone tires.

2015 Ducati Scrambler Custom 2015 Ducati Scrambler Custom 2015 Ducati Scrambler Custom 2015 Ducati Scrambler Custom 2015 Ducati Scrambler Custom 2015 Ducati Scrambler Custom 2015 Ducati Scrambler Custom 2015 Ducati Scrambler Custom

See also

Source: Collecting Cars