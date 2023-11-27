Bike Of The Day: 2009 Ducati 1098R ‘Troy Bayliss’ Edition

The Ducati 1098R ‘Troy Bayliss’ edition is a limited-edition homologation special, commemorating Troy Bayliss’ World Superbike Championship victory in 2008, with only 500 units produced.

Maintaining the high specifications of the standard ‘R’ model, the 1098R Bayliss Limited Edition boasts a distinctive color scheme crafted by Aldo Drudi. This livery, inspired by Troy’s final race at Portimao in Portugal, incorporates the pivotal colors of his successful career.

Adorned with the iconic number ’21’ on the pearl white nose and side-fairing number plates, the red and white paint scheme seamlessly integrates the dark blue background of the Australian national flag along the bodywork and into the unpainted carbon fiber stripe along the seat unit.

This attention to detail extends to features such as the red-finished carbon lower-fairing, excluding the aerodynamic recess for the side-stand, which remains in natural carbon fiber. The tail fairing proudly displays a subtle ‘1098 R Bayliss Limited Edition’ graphic, which adds more identity to this already extraordinary bike.

Photo Source: Collecting Cars