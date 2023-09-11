Bike Of The Day: 2002 Harley-Davidson Sportster Custom

This Harley-Davidson Sportster is a stylish classic motorcycle, meticulously rebuilt and modified in the café racer style. It was constructed by a member of the Clyde Valley Harley-Davidson club, showcasing it at various shows and competitions where it earned numerous awards.

This Harley-Davidson Custom Sportster sports a chrome over black finish, adorned with ‘Harley’ lettering on the custom Norton-style fuel tank, along with white ’59’ decals and a bespoke Oxblood Red seat pad.

Notable modifications encompass metallic polished clip-ons, a wire basket air filter, a ‘Goldie’ two-into-one exhaust with a swept-back design, a customized rear fender, repositioned indicator lights, café racer-style handlebars, round adjustable mirrors, and a classic-style black registration plate. Power is delivered by a 1199cc V-twin engine, paired with a five-speed transmission.

Source: Collecting Cars